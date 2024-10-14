BMO Capital Markets Increases GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target to $288.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $245.00 to $288.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GE Vernova from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.78.

Shares of GEV stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,650. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $270.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.80.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,699,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

