Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $190.00 at TD Cowen

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.56.

BA traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.45. 6,896,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,047,391. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 1.57. Boeing has a 1-year low of $146.02 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 351.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

