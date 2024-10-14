Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$128.00 at National Bank Financial

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$111.50.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$110.10 on Thursday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$39.87 and a 12-month high of C$111.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$92.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$82.90. The firm has a market cap of C$9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.

In related news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total value of C$366,280.00. In other news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total value of C$366,280.00. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.