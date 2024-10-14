Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,019. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.69. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

