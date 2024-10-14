Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. Sells 345 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,103 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,282.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 365,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,399,000 after acquiring an additional 360,192 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,104,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,528,000 after purchasing an additional 228,580 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,994,000 after buying an additional 194,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.35. The company had a trading volume of 155,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,728. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.34 and its 200-day moving average is $121.51. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $130.37.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.