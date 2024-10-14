Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in September

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BYDGF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS BYDGF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.01. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $147.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $779.16 million during the quarter.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Articles

