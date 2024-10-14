Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in September

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.1 days.
A number of research firms recently commented on BYDGF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $779.16 million during the quarter.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
