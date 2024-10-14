Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $4.82. 12,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,106. The company has a market capitalization of $120.24 million, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.92. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Bragg Gaming Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

About Bragg Gaming Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

Featured Articles

