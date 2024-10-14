Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW) Short Interest Update

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Brand Engagement Network Stock Down 26.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BNAIW traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.04. 9,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,940. Brand Engagement Network has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.
About Brand Engagement Network
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brand Engagement Network
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Brand Engagement Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Engagement Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.