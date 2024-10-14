Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW) Short Interest Update

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brand Engagement Network Stock Down 26.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNAIW traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.04. 9,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,940. Brand Engagement Network has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

About Brand Engagement Network

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

