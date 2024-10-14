BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Down 0.4 %
LND opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.87 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.
