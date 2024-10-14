BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Down 0.4 %

LND opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ( NYSE:LND Free Report ) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.