Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Up 28.8% in September

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Brenntag Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.21. 39,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,784. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.