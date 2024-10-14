Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 851.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 120,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after buying an additional 108,251 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group increased its position in Broadcom by 954.1% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 9,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 524,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,160,000 after acquiring an additional 84,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 854.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 29,468 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,130 shares of company stock valued at $50,646,622 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $181.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.64. The firm has a market cap of $844.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

View Our Latest Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.