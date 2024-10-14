Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 968.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,130 shares of company stock worth $50,646,622. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $181.48 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.83 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $844.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

