Brokerages Set Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) PT at $25.25

Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYON. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Beyond from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Insider Activity at Beyond
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYON. SRN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond by 2.4% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Beyond by 8.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.
Beyond Price Performance
Shares of BYON stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Beyond has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $37.10.
Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.74 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beyond Company Profile
Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.
