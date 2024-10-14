Brokerages Set Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Price Target at $15.94

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.94.

OBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $135,420.32. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $14.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.87. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 43.61%. The business had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.75%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

