Brokerages Set Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Target Price at $59.18

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.53.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRZE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Braze alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRZE

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Braze

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,963 shares in the company, valued at $9,128,310.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $298,592.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 221,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,211.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,128,310.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 181,403 shares of company stock valued at $7,811,946 in the last ninety days. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Braze by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,315,000 after buying an additional 480,179 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,925,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,166,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,349,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth $7,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $30.71 on Monday. Braze has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $39.21.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Braze

(Get Free Report

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.