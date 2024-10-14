Brokerages Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) PT at $137.33

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.33.

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $133.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.26 and a 200 day moving average of $122.09. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $138.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,070.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,024,857.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,374.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,046 shares of company stock worth $3,482,626 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth approximately $5,277,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 55.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,582,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

