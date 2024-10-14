Brokerages Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 609,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 160,682 shares during the period. LHM Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 50.7% in the second quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 48,055 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 290.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 71.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 95,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMI stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.39. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

