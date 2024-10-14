BTIG Research Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $518.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $494.00 to $518.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ISRG. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $486.30. The company had a trading volume of 370,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,593. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $496.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.77, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $480.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at $757,625. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

