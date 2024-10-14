Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bullfrog AI Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Bullfrog AI stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. Bullfrog AI has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.
About Bullfrog AI
