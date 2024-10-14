Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Update

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Butler National Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BUKS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Butler National has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Butler National alerts:

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 17.33%.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.