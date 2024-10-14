Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 23.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WHD. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cactus from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Shares of WHD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.01. The company had a trading volume of 95,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,613. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.98. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.96.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $290.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 27.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 258,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 81.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

