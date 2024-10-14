Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.80 and last traded at $90.68, with a volume of 53691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CALM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.47.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.65 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 72.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,361.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,762. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $106,395.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,361.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $422,970 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 57.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Stories

