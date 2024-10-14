Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 219319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CLMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CLMT

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.43 and a beta of 1.92.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. now owns 6,891,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,606,000 after buying an additional 193,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 67,689 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $898,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calumet, Inc manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Montana/Renewables; and Performance brands segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.