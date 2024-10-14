Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.67 and last traded at $35.63, with a volume of 124989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 824,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 786,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,377,000 after buying an additional 20,917 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

