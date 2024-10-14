Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Update

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,527,700 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the September 15th total of 2,516,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 144.0 days.

Capital Power Stock Performance

CPXWF traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.00. 643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,381. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

