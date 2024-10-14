Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Update

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,527,700 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the September 15th total of 2,516,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 144.0 days.
Capital Power Stock Performance
CPXWF traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.00. 643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,381. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $38.00.
Capital Power Company Profile
