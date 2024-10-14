Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,734 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 0.9% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 110,446 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in American Express by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 4,019 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in American Express by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 2.1 %

AXP opened at $276.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $198.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $277.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.44 and its 200-day moving average is $242.17.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.