Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Sells 22,250 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,250 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 2.7% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of PayPal by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $80.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12. The firm has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $82.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

