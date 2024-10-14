Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Tops $12.70 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.70 billion and approximately $262.51 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.65 or 0.03983266 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00044586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,142,609 coins and its circulating supply is 34,967,190,802 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.