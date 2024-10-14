Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.36

Cardano (ADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion and $284.02 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000550 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.55 or 0.03984694 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00044239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,142,609 coins and its circulating supply is 34,967,190,802 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

