Carnegie Investment Counsel Acquires 13,452 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,452 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $77,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCS opened at $20.44 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $20.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

