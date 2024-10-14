Carnegie Investment Counsel Acquires 188,240 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,240 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 147.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,792,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,312,000 after buying an additional 5,233,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 11.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,387,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,518,000 after buying an additional 463,749 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 120.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,060,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after buying an additional 2,219,554 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,813,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,261,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARHS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

Insider Activity at Arhaus

In related news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,816.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arhaus Stock Up 1.4 %

ARHS opened at $10.52 on Monday. Arhaus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

