Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $49.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.36%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

