Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 2,932 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $28.06 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,489.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

