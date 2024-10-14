Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 445 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 87.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 291.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 71,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,337,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $299.44 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $232.29 and a 52-week high of $309.97. The stock has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.70 and its 200 day moving average is $293.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.