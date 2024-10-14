Carnegie Investment Counsel Takes $5.53 Million Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.14% of Hims & Hers Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at $111,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $1,149,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 630,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,332,348.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $1,149,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 630,166 shares in the company, valued at $12,332,348.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $45,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,172. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 564,305 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,922 in the last 90 days. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 233.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

