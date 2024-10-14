Carnegie Investment Counsel Trims Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $958,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.06.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $241.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.27.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

