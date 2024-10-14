Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,077,000 after acquiring an additional 466,829 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 280.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after buying an additional 17,021,768 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 139.7% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,438,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,633 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $81.61 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

