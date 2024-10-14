Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Position Lowered by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,262,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,639,000 after buying an additional 208,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,917,000 after acquiring an additional 196,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,194,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,206,000 after purchasing an additional 176,215 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,752,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,778. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.25. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.19 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 12,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $555,440.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 149,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,061.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 12,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $555,440.79. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 149,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,061.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $269,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,841.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,581. 4.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CATY. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

