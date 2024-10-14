Catizen Hits One Day Volume of $84.15 Million (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last seven days, Catizen has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Catizen token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges. Catizen has a total market capitalization of $133.11 million and $84.15 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.03 or 0.00258195 BTC.

Catizen Token Profile

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,275,772 tokens. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. The official message board for Catizen is medium.com/catizen. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai.

Buying and Selling Catizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,275,772 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.47053705 USD and is up 4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $79,256,911.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

