Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $227.00 at Oppenheimer

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $209.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $218.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.75.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS CBOE traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.00. The stock had a trading volume of 660,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.29 and its 200-day moving average is $188.23. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,822. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 30,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $1,606,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $12,640,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 370,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,090,000 after purchasing an additional 84,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

