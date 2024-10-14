Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) in the last few weeks:

10/8/2024 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $218.00 to $239.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2024 – Cboe Global Markets had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Cboe Global Markets is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Cboe Global Markets is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $186.00 to $205.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.00. 660,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.29 and its 200 day moving average is $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,822. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 79.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

