CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

IGR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.06. 291,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,328. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $6.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

