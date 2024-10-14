CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Short Interest Up 56.1% in September

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

CEA Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CEAD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,150. CEA Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23.

Get CEA Industries alerts:

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%.

About CEA Industries

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.