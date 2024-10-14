Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Short Interest Update

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.0 days.

Cellcom Israel Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Cellcom Israel stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $4.26. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623. Cellcom Israel has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $696.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96.

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $294.91 million for the quarter.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.

