Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 742,400 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 1,061,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,856.0 days.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

CLNXF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $40.82.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

