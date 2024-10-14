Chariot (LON:CHAR) Trading Up 19.8% – What’s Next?

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) shot up 19.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.88 ($0.04). 24,774,395 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 7,585,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

Chariot Trading Up 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.98 million, a PE ratio of -263.30 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.80.

Get Chariot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chariot news, insider George F. Canjar bought 595,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £41,676.53 ($54,543.29). Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas, Transactional Power, and Green Hydrogen segments. It holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.