Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Buys 304 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,319 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.8% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.97. 17,785,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,851,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.96. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00. The stock has a market cap of $698.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

