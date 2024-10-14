Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.16% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at $689,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at $166,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Performance

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.78. 918,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,453,008. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $59.47. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $5.93.

