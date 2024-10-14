Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,903 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $17,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,741,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.19. 237,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,141. The company has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.35. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

