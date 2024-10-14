CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,165 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,062,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $125,389,000 after purchasing an additional 555,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 672.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,907,000 after acquiring an additional 522,575 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,226,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 726,470 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.2% in the first quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 952,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,863,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $64.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.70. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $52.36 and a 12 month high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

